Fife Spar stores get first Barista Bar coffee-to-go kiosks
The wraps came off the new venture at its Halbeath store last week, with Leven following on Tuesday (March 6).
The coffee-to-go kiosks were launched at Spar Scotland’s tradeshow last September, Barista Bar was developed by Henderson Foodservice, and its expansion into Scotland is part of an exclusive £2.5m distribution deal with Dundee based SPAR wholesaler CJ Lang & Son Ltd.
Halbeath was the first in terms of Spar Scotland’s company owned store estate with another eight installs due to take place in March and each consecutive month thereafter. It has plans to install Barista Bar in every company owned store in Scotland by 2025.
Colin McLean, chief executive of CJ Lang & Son, said: “Halbeath is a fantastic store, and we are delighted it was chosen as the first Spar Scotland company owned store to launch with Barista Bar. We are looking to elevate the convenience store coffee experience by serving our customers with the finest coffee. Barista Bar is a premium coffee-to-go offer and our exclusive brand franchise agreement is an excellent commercial proposition for all convenience and forecourt stores looking to boost their coffee sales in Scotland.”
Keavy O’Mahony-Truesdale, Barista Bar brand manager, added: "The launch of Barista Bar in Scotland is extremely exciting and Spar Scotland has made a huge commitment to making the product a resounding success. We look forward to rolling out Barista Bar to all Spar Scotland stores so shoppers all over the country can experience a premium, quality coffee-to-go offer.”