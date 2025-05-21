Fife spirits family opens state-of-the-art bonded warehouse

A family-run Fife based business has created a new bonded warehouse in Scotland’s Central Belt and is now calling for whisky makers to get in touch following the launch of the new premium storage facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developed by distillers for distillers, the site, run by Wemyss Bond of Wemyss Family Spirits, offers convenient, flexible, end-to-end cask management backed by over 20 years of whisky-making expertise.

Just minutes from major motorway links, the Glenrothes-based facility forms part of a significant expansion by one of Scotland’s leading independent spirits groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isabella Wemyss, Production Director at Wemyss Family Spirits, said: “From our own experience, we know how frustrating it is for businesses to face delays and red tape, whether it’s waiting weeks for basic requests to be processed or dealing with inefficiencies that others face due to poor systems.

Bonded warehouse in Fife

“That’s why we’ve created a facility that’s not just high quality, but high service. We offer the same care and speed to our clients that we expect for our own casks, no exceptions.

“Additionally, we’ve invested in software that offers enhanced visibility over our inventory, allowing us to stay in control and respond quickly.

“This is the kind of storage facility we wished we had when we needed it and the service we are offering has been shaped by the challenges we faced as distillers and bottlers ourselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warehouse currently has two 1,000m² bonded cells available to lease, with each capable of holding around 12,000 casks stacked eight-high on pallets.

Bonded warehouse opens for whisky trade

A further eight units are already planned for phased development, with racking options negotiable as part of lease agreements. Fully flexible lease options are available, from cask basis to full or partial cell.

William Wemyss, Director of Kingsbarns said: “We manage everything in-house, from receipt and storage to spirit handling, so our clients can trust that their casks are being looked after with the same care we give our own.

“Every cask is barcoded and tracked through our system, giving clients secure, real-time access to see where their stock is, what’s been done, and what’s next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Producers want control and visibility, and because we’ve been in their shoes, we’ve built this service around exactly those needs.”

The site offers HMRC-approved bonded storage alongside a full range of professional cask services, from tanker-to-cask filling and vatting, to regauging, reracking, sampling and dispatch. Operations are run entirely in-house by a team with first-hand industry expertise.

The launch of Wemyss Bond also represents a wider strategic move by the family-owned spirits group to future-proof operations and open up infrastructure to like-minded producers across the UK and beyond.

Siblings William and Isabella Wemyss began their venture into the world of spirits in 2005 with the creation of Wemyss Malts, marking the start of what would become a growing family of drinks brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their passion for whisky took a new turn in 2014 with the opening of Kingsbarns Distillery, a small, independently run distillery and visitor destination nestled near the village of Kingsbarns.

Kingsbarns Single Malt reflects the gentle character of the Lowlands, made using locally sourced barley, mineral-rich water from a natural aquifer beneath the distillery, and a blend of two yeast strains. The spirit is then aged in premium fresh oak casks to develop its signature soft, elegant flavour.

Those interested are encouraged to get in touch directly with Isabella Wemyss at [email protected].

For more information, visit: www.wemyssbond.com

For more information about Wemyss Family Spirits, visit: https://wemyssfamilyspirits.com/