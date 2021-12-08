Fife sports trust appoints new board chairman

Jeph Hamilton has stepped up into the role to oversee the work of the charitable trust.

The IT professional from Milnathort takes over from Ritchie Campbell who has stood down.

Mr Hamilton acted as interim chief executive in 2019, and has been the board’s vice-chair for the past three years.

The changes come as the trust battles to recover from impacts of COVID lockdowns and restrictions on its network of gyms and leisure centres.

Mr Hamilton said: Jeph said: “I am looking forward to taking over the role of chair of the board for the trust – I had the opportunity to step in prior to Emma Walker’s appointment as chief executive and this gave me the opportunity to work with teams across the organisation and get to know first-hand the fantastic work they do.

“My time as interim chief executive saw the first wave of COVID and I am only too aware of the financial and operational challenges this had, and continues to have, on the trust.”

Emma Walker, chief executive, paid tribute to the departing chairman.

She said: “Ritchie has demonstrated huge commitment and leadership through the past few years with all the challenges the pandemic has brought.

“I am looking forward to working with Jeph as we continue to work through our recovery period and support local people to access community sports and leisure opportunities.”

The announcement comes as the trust has launched a recruitment campaign to appoint two new board members.

