Fife store backs charity's Heat and Eat appeal

Greens Retail - the Fife-based chain of convenience stores with 27 stores across Scotland - is proud to announce its participation in Fife Gingerbread’s Heat and Eat Appeal, which has been supporting vulnerable families across the region since 2018.

With rising living costs placing immense pressure on households, Greens Retail is stepping up to make a difference in local communities this holiday season.

From now through Christmas, all Greens stores in Fife will be fundraising for the appeal, engaging with local communities through in-store activities, and promoting Fife Gingerbread’s mission to ensure families stay safe, warm, and supported. Customers can contribute by shopping at their local Greens store, where purchases of Co-op products also add to the Making a Difference Locally Fund (MADL), helping extend support to those in need.

A Special Christmas Ad to Spread Joy

To mark the campaign, Greens Retail has released its first-ever Christmas advert, which has already touched hearts across the community. Featuring the team from Greens of Aberdour, the new Greens store, Nicolla, Skye, local children Millie and Ava, and Fife Gingerbread’s beloved mascot, Gingey, the ad highlights the spirit of Christmas and the impact of shopping locally.

Created by Greens Retail’s in-house marketing team, the advert celebrates the joy of giving and the importance of community. Shared across Greens’ social media channels, it has received overwhelmingly positive feedback, with touching comments from viewers praising its heartfelt message.

Jayson McDonald, marketing executive at Greens Retail, said: "Since the launch of Fife Gingerbread’s Heat & Eat Appeal in 2018, we’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of local communities and businesses. It’s an honour for Greens Retail to play a key role in their 2024 appeal.

“Through our stores and our customers, we can make a real difference, ensuring children and young people in Fife have a brighter and warmer Christmas. We’ve raised several thousands of pounds already!”

Linsey Proctor, PR comms and fundraising representative at Fife Gingerbread, added: ‘Working with businesses that take the time to know and understand the communities they work in really makes a difference.

"Fife Gingerbread is delighted to be working with the Glenshire Group / Greens – and its been incredible to see how much effort they have put in to help us raise money for families in Fife. What a great team!’

Customers can look forward to festive events within Greens stores, including visits from Gingey the mascot and opportunities to engage in the appeal. Every pound raised will directly support vulnerable families in Fife, helping them stay warm and safe during the challenging winter months.

For more information on Greens Retail’s partnership with Fife Gingerbread and how you can contribute, please visit greens.co.uk/operation-christmas.Donate directly to the Heat & Eat appeal here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/heatandeat2024