Fife store unveils new electric van for deliveries
A Fife retailer has introduced an electric van to cut its carbon footprint while making deliveries.
Scotmid Inverkeithing is part of a fleet of 12 vehicles added across the company’s Scottish network.
It will be used for deliveries made by the Snappy Shopper app.
Martin Johnston, store manager at Scotmid Inverkeithing, said: “We are really excited to have a new electric Snappy Shopper van.
Most Popular
“Not only does the app provide our shoppers the opportunity to choose their favourite products from the comfort of their home, but the electric van will ensure they are delivered in an environmentally friendlier way too!”