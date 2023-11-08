Fife street food business scoops UK and Scottish awards and appears on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen

A street food business launched by a Kirkcaldy couple in summer has won Scottish and British awards and appeared on BBC hit show Saturday Kitchen.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Choola serves up Nepalese street food from a little blue trailer, and is run by husband and wife duo, Ameer and Nicole Limbu, who wanted to fill a gap in the Scottish street food scene by serving up dishes found on the streets and in the homes of Nepal.

The business only officially started trading at markets in early June, it has won not only the 2023 Scottish Street Food Awards, but also the 2023 British Street Food Awards. As a result, it got the opportunity to compete in the European Street Food Awards in Germany recently where it won a ‘future food legend’award. Ameer and Nicole have also appeared on BBC1’s popular Saturday Kitchen, cooking up one of their award-winning dishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicole said, “The idea for Choola came from Ameer’s love of food and cooking. Growing up as a young boy in Nepal, he was always in the kitchen helping his mum and his aunties, and while he has worked as a chef for many years in different kitchens, his true passion lies in the amazing food and flavours he grew up with.

Kirkcaldy-based husband-and-wife duo, Ameer and Nicole Limbu launched Choola in summer (Pic: Submitted)

“He took the leap last year and started Choola, and I decided to leave a corporate marketing role to join Ameer in the business earlier this year.”

They received advice and support from Business Gateway Fife adviser, Rosie Dowie, on starting up, as well as making use of the organisation’s webinars.

Rosie said: “The couple have enjoyed a busy first six months, trading at events across Scotland, from the street food markets of Edinburgh to local markets such as Bowhouse in East Fife. They also like to stay local with their suppliers too, sourcing pork from Balcaskie Estate in East Fife, and buffalo meat from The Buffalo Farm outside Kirkcaldy, both of which are used in their award-winning dishes.