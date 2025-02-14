Fife studio celebrates as one of Britain’s top 100 small businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A studio in Fife has been named as one of Britain’s top 100 small businesses.

East Nook Studio in St Andrews was launched by Alana Peden, and teaches silver jewellery making, ceramics and crafts to all ages and abilities.

In recognition of her success, Alana was invited to the House of Lords to celebrate.

Alana Peden (Pic: Photos by Zoe) and the jewellery made in her studio

Alana said she was overjoyed to be selected in Britain’s top 100.

"As an independent, I never expected to be recognised in this way,” she said. “I’ve worked hard to ensure my classes and parties are a memorable experience, fun, social and educational and it fills my heart that people come back time and again from across the UK.

“It’s also important for me to feel close to the community, I work with local groups and charities to bring a variety of crafts to them in a meaningful way. I love my groups. The studio is always filled with laughter"

The last few years have been tough for small businesses but working foremost with people’s needs and offering a unique and personal service, has helped East Nook Studio to thrive. As well as regular classes, the studio offers private parties, workshops, and group sessions.

In 2022, it expanded to offer opportunity to other artists in the shape of a ‘Local Makers Shop’, bringing together a collective of makers from across Fife and Tayside. Boasting a high standard of work from 18 artists, the collective run the shop together. Homeware, Glass work, Jewellery, contemporary knitwear and ceramics adorn the curated store.

You can find East Nook Studio nestled amongst the independent cafes, bakeries and bars in the West Port of South Street, in an old Maltbarn behind Con Panna Café - or visit www.eastnook.com