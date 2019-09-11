Fife take away gets go-ahead to open until 3:00 am

A Fife take away has been granted longer opening hours.

Tony’s on Leslie High Street can now stay open until 3.00am for home deliveries.

At a meeting of Fife Council’s regulation and licensing committee on Tuesday, new owner Rebecca Rigby said that she hoped to open the take away for longer to fill a gap in the market. Most take aways in the Leslie and Glenrothes area are only open until 1.00am.

Ms Rigby told councillors: “It is more of a trial to see if we’re likely to get business after 1.00am.

“We want to stay open until 3.00am to see how many orders we can take, and if it doesn’t work out, we’ll go back to closing at 1.00am.”

Sargent said police had no on bjections, but added: ” We would ask that it was only open to deliveries after 1.00 am to stop the potential for anti-social behaviour outside residential properties.”

Ms Rigby acceptedo the condition.

Councillors agreed to grant the extension.