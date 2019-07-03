Fife timber firm teams up to support Maggie’s

Fife timber expert, James Donaldson and Sons, has announced a charity partnership with Maggie’s.

The partnerships will span over the next 12 to 18 months.

The firm has pledged to match funds up to £25,000, raised by employees across their 30 sites UK wide, setting an ambitious goal of raising a total of £50,000.

The group will be working closely with Maggie’s to develop a calendar of fundraising events and activities nationwide to engage with over 800 employees.

Maggie’s is a charity offering free practical and emotional support for people with cancer and their family and friends through support centres built in the grounds of NHS hospitals.

Scott Cairns, group managing director at James Donaldson and Sons, said: “Every year we support charitable causes at both site and business level, but we were keen to put our weight behind one charity that would be meaningful to us all.

“Maggie’s initial network of centres marries in well with our own locations. This makes our support of the charity local to our businesses ‘nationwide’, while supporting the local community as Maggie’s supports us.

“We look forward to working closely with Maggie’s over the coming months; we are encouraging our employees to get involved in supporting this fantastic cause wherever they can.”

Maralyn Boyle, partnerships manager Scotland, said: “I am delighted James Donaldson and Sons has chosen us as their charity partner. We rely almost entirely on voluntary donations to support 280,000 visits from people living with cancer at our 22 centres across the UK, so we are incredibly grateful to everyone at James Donaldson and Sons for choosing us.

“We are greatly looking forward to working with them over the course of the coming year.”

The campaign launched at James Donaldson and Sons sites in June. Donations to the campaign can be made online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jdsandmaggies