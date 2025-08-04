Fife timber frame firm appointed for private housing project
The project will deliver three identical detached homes, each featuring one and three quarter storeys and a room-in-roof design.
This latest contract builds on the strong working relationship between the two companies, following the successful delivery of West Developments’ Westown project in Errol, Perthshire.
Delivered under a supply-only contract, Muir Timber Systems which has a factory in Inverkeithing will provide the full timber kit package, including external wall panels, loose I-joist floors, internal non-loadbearing partitions, and loose site-erect roof trusses.
In line with both companies’ commitment to sustainability, the timber kits will be manufactured using responsibly sourced materials and renewable energy generated by Muir Timber Systems’ on-site solar array. This approach reflects Muir’s continued dedication to delivering energy-efficient, environmentally responsible solutions to Scotland’s housing sector.
Gary Gray, general manager of Muir Timber Systems, said: "We’re pleased to be working with West Developments once again, supporting the delivery of high-quality private homes in Angus. Our continued partnership reflects the strength of our relationship and our shared focus on sustainable, efficient construction."
Barry Galloway, director of West Developments, said: "Having previously worked with Muir Timber Systems on our Westown development, we know we can rely on them for high-quality timber frame solutions and responsive service. We're looking forward to bringing these new homes to life with their support."
Muir Timber Systems is part of the family-owned Muir Group and was originally established to support its sister companies, Muir Construction and Muir Homes. Today, it has grown into a trusted supplier of timber solutions for contractors and housebuilders across Scotland.