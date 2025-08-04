Fife timber frame firm appointed for private housing project

West Developments has appointed Muir Timber Systems as the timber frame supplier for its latest private housing development at Balruddery in Angus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project will deliver three identical detached homes, each featuring one and three quarter storeys and a room-in-roof design.

This latest contract builds on the strong working relationship between the two companies, following the successful delivery of West Developments’ Westown project in Errol, Perthshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivered under a supply-only contract, Muir Timber Systems which has a factory in Inverkeithing will provide the full timber kit package, including external wall panels, loose I-joist floors, internal non-loadbearing partitions, and loose site-erect roof trusses.

Muir Timber System's factory in Inverkeithing, Fife

In line with both companies’ commitment to sustainability, the timber kits will be manufactured using responsibly sourced materials and renewable energy generated by Muir Timber Systems’ on-site solar array. This approach reflects Muir’s continued dedication to delivering energy-efficient, environmentally responsible solutions to Scotland’s housing sector.

Gary Gray, general manager of Muir Timber Systems, said: "We’re pleased to be working with West Developments once again, supporting the delivery of high-quality private homes in Angus. Our continued partnership reflects the strength of our relationship and our shared focus on sustainable, efficient construction."

Barry Galloway, director of West Developments, said: "Having previously worked with Muir Timber Systems on our Westown development, we know we can rely on them for high-quality timber frame solutions and responsive service. We're looking forward to bringing these new homes to life with their support."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muir Timber Systems is part of the family-owned Muir Group and was originally established to support its sister companies, Muir Construction and Muir Homes. Today, it has grown into a trusted supplier of timber solutions for contractors and housebuilders across Scotland.