Fife to host financial technology festival

Fintech Festival 2019 comes to North Queensferry on Tuesday, September 17.

Fintech Scotland – or financial technology – wille bring together entrepreneurs, the established financial sector, public sector, accelerators, investors, consumer groups, technology and service firms, universities and skills agencies.

Event speakers are internationally recognised business leaders in the payments industry, and will explain why acquiring digital skills has given them an exciting, challenging and satisfying career in an industry experiencing huge global growth.

Councillor Altany Craik, convener for economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee, said: “I am very much looking forward to giving the opening address to this event that demonstrates the pivotal role that Fife is playing, and has played for many decades, in the payments industry.

You may also be interested in:

Fife coastal pool could be restored by 2020

Taxi fares rise makes Fife second highest in Scotland

Inspectors praise for Glenrothes care home

“This event will enable experienced professionals to learn new skills and stay relevant to the industry’s rapid transformation. Also, if anyone wants to use their digital skills and a build a career in Fintech, this meeting is a great place to get started.”

He added: “Fife is a great location for this event.

“Fife’s Fintech Skills Academy is already helping avoid a potential skills gap that could hold back the growth of local companies this sector. It will also give people the qualifications and skills they need to work in this industry.”

Speakers will include Greg Watson, chief technology officer at Sainsbury’s Bank; Simon Fairbairn, director of Solution Development Western Europe, Ingenico; and Jim Tomaney, chief operating officer, Renovite Technologies Inc.

After the event, there will also be an employment fair for those looking to work in the industry.

Cllr Craik recently visited the newly refurbished Ingenico premises in Dalgety Bay and spoke to apprentices taking part in the Digital Skills Academy.