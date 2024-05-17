Fife tourism at forefront of flagship travel trade event, VisitScotland Connect 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tourism businesses from Fife were amongst those from across Scotland that took part in more than 7000 meetings with travel intermediaries - including tour operators, and travel advisors representing Scotland’s most important visitor markets – at a recent event.

Businesses from the region attended the national tourism organisation’s flagship travel trade event, VisitScotland Connect 2024, which is designed to grow the country’s share of global travel in a sustainable way. It was held at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

The total number of meetings held across the two days was up by 1000 on 2023 an was attended by a total of 222 trade-ready Scottish tourism businesses, including accommodations, visitor experiences and attractions.

They connected with almost 260 travel intermediaries - who plan Scotland trips for their clients – representing 23 countries, including those in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the UK domestic market.

Dunfermline, was also promoted on the Welcome to Dunfermline stand. (Pic: Submitted)

Among the Fife businesses who attended were Ardross Farm; University of St Andrews, Accommodation, Conferences and Events; the R&A World Golf Museum; Fairmont St Andrews; Best of Scotland Holidays; Wild Scottish Sauna; Broomhall House in Dunfermline and Teasses Estate. Scotland’s newest city, Dunfermline, was also promoted on the Welcome to Dunfermline stand.

A specially curated programme of familiarisation trips also showcased the best of Scotland’s tourism offering, including four ones visiting Fife.

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland destination development director, said: “Once again, Fife tourism businesses excelled at showcasing our beautiful region and its tourism opportunities to a worldwide audience. Their passion for the Kingdom of Fife shone through and their feedback from the event and the quality of meetings held was overwhelmingly positive.

“Our visitors – both international and domestic – are vital for the sustainable growth of the visitor economy here in Fife - staying longer and spending more money in our local communities. VisitScotland Connect provides a quality platform to help drive that visitor economy and offers a targeted opportunity for key buyers and suppliers.