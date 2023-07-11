Fife town comes out on top in Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2023 with five businesses among winners

Calum Sinclair of C. Sinclair fish merchants in Burntisland. The business won the award for Fishmonger of the Year in the Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2023. (Pic: submitted)

Burntisland came out on top at the awards ceremony in Glasgow with five businesses winning a total of six prizes. The awards recognise the outstanding achievements of independent retailers across Scotland, highlighting their resilience, innovation and dedication to serving their local communities.

C Sinclair Fresh Fish Merchants was named Fishmonger of the Year at the awards ceremony, while The Happy Go Lucky Dog Company won Independent Pet Supplies Store of the Year. The Cromwell Kitchen and Rooms won Eatery of the Year for the central region, as well as the award for the category’s overall national winner. Novelli’s scooped Coffee Shop of the Year (Central) and JCM Beauty Studio won Hair and Beauty Salon of the Year (Central).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two other Burntisland businesses had been shortlisted as finalists in the awards – Tom Courts Butcher and Macaulay Fruit and Veg – both received Highly Commended certificates at the event. The one other Fife business to win an award was The Madhouse Bakery in Glenrothes, which was named Bakery of the Year (Central).

A spokesperson for the awards said: “The Scottish Independent Retail Awards have always strived to recognise and celebrate the remarkable achievements of independent retailers. This year’s winners have exemplified excellence in their sectors and have played a pivotal role in enhancing Scotland’s retail industry. The Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2023 served as a testament to the resilience and creativity of independent retailers who continue to thrive in an ever-evolving market. These awards not only celebrate their achievements but also inspire others to pursue excellence in the Scottish retail sector. We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners on their well deserved success.”