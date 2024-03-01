Fife town development site on market with asking price of over £300,000
Chartered surveyors, DM Hall, is handling the sale of the 0.75-acre site at Shorehead Road in Newburgh. The site is located behind a Co-op supermarket car park and surrounding residential properties. It has recently cleared and has direct access onto Shorehead Road with water on site and other services nearby.
Historically, it was used for smallholding purposes and as a furniture warehouse business. Prior to this, it is understood, there was a gasworks on the site.
Jennifer Campbell of DM Hall’s rural department who is overseeing the sale process, said: “Rarely available to the open market, this prime site within a pretty village location, may be suitable for a number of end uses and is an exciting offering to the marketplace