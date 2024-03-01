News you can trust since 1871
Fife town development site on market with asking price of over £300,000

Land which was once home to a furniture business in a Fife town is on the market with an asking price of over £300,000 - and could be an ideal development plot.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 1st Mar 2024, 11:08 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 11:12 GMT
Chartered surveyors, DM Hall, is handling the sale of the 0.75-acre site at Shorehead Road in Newburgh. The site is located behind a Co-op supermarket car park and surrounding residential properties. It has recently cleared and has direct access onto Shorehead Road with water on site and other services nearby.

Historically, it was used for smallholding purposes and as a furniture warehouse business. Prior to this, it is understood, there was a gasworks on the site.

Jennifer Campbell of DM Hall’s rural department who is overseeing the sale process, said: “Rarely available to the open market, this prime site within a pretty village location, may be suitable for a number of end uses and is an exciting offering to the marketplace

