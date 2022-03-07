Fife town named as property hotspot for buying and selling online

Online Property Auctions Scotland has sold a total of eight properties in the Lang Toun since it was founded in 2019.

Sales totalled £617,000 - despite the impact of COVID during that time.

George Douglas, managing director, launched the company just before lockdown and admitted: “It has been an enormous challenge for most businesses to survive and thrive.

Barnardo's base in Kirkcaldy has been sold but the charity shop will remain in town

“But, we have continued to sell properties, with Fife being a particularly fruitful part of Scotland for us.

“Indeed, the very first property we sold at auction was what can only be described as a shed, in St Andrews, for £46,000.

“Our sales manager is from Glasgow but now knows Fife like the back of his hand simply due to the volume of business we are doing here.”

So far, the company has sold five properties in Kirkcaldy High Street alone, including 249 High Street which housed Barnardo’s charity shop for well over 20 years now.

Mr Douglas is confident of a busy future.

He said: “Despite predictions of the ‘death of the High Street’ throughout the UK it’s hopefully some cause for optimism that we continue to sell town centre units, and that property investors continue to see potential in the centre of Kirkcaldy.]

He added: “We were delighted when the Barnardo’s unit sold as this will ensure the store remains a fixture of the High Street for years to come.”

