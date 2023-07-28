Independent Scottish company, GoFibre is targeting the support across three of its build regions. The company has brought its digital connectivity to over 10,000 premises in the areas of Cardenden, Burntisland, and Cupar.

The new fund will allow it to support vital projects and groups in their efforts to transform local lives. With up to £3,000 available for each recipient, the fund will provide grants to those support the creation of work experience opportunities, develop skills and the local economy, promote good health and wellbeing or actively tackling climate change and contributing to net zero targets in their local areas.

Sam Calvert, chief revenue officer at GoFibre said: “As we continue to connect homes and businesses to our full fibre broadband network, it’s important for us to make meaningful connections with projects and organisations who work hard to transform local lives.

Sam Calvert, chief revenue officer and Gregor Watson, head of customer service, at GoFibre launch the new fund (Stewart Attwood Photography)

“We’ve spent the last year getting to know communities in East Lothian, Fife and the Scottish Borders, and after seeing how many passionate local organisations are in need of additional support, we are keen to do our bit and provide these communities with funding to help them thrive.

“We’re incredibly proud to be launching the GoFurther Fund and look forward to seeing how it will make a difference to grassroots communities.”

In July, GoFibre had given 50,000 premises across Scotland and the North of England access to its transformative full fibre broadband, and once the next phase of expansion is complete in early 2024, GoFibre’s network will reach almost 120,000 premises.

Once connected to full fibre, residents and businesses have access to up to 10Gbps speeds, which significantly enhances their ability to work effectively from home, improves business productivity, and ensures households can use as many gadgets as they want to their hearts’ content.

Richard Lochhead MSP, Innovation Minister, said: “GoFibre is bringing high-quality digital connectivity to premises in rural communities; enabling people to work or study from home when they need to and stay connected to friends and family.”