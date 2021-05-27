Fife town’s only dental practice sold after 25 years under same ownership

Kincardine Dental Practice changed hands for an undisclosed sum this week.

Long-standing owner Alison Hughes sold after deciding to retire.

She joined the practice as an associate in 1990 and later purchased the site in 1996.

Kincardine Dental Practice has a new owner.

Mrs Hughes said: “After purchasing the practice, I refitted the reception area, re-equipped the main surgery and subsequently fitted a second surgery, a dedicated decontamination room, and a computerised management system.

“This allowed the practice to grow, to take on an associate, and to see more patients.

“I decided to sell and retire after 38 years of dentistry as I want to have new adventures with my husband whilst we still can! “

The new owner has previously owned practices in the UK and South Africa, and was looking to acquire a business in Scotland.

Joel Mannix, business agent at Christie & Co, which handled the sale, said: “After several viewings in late 2019/early 2020 we were delayed by the pandemic but, amid the disruption, I introduced Dr Parsons who is a perfect fit for the practice, sharing a lot of the ethos that Dr Hughes has as well his willingness to engage with the community as the only dentist in the village.

“I wish Alison all the best in retirement and Charles the best in his future endeavours.”

Craig Dickson at Christie Finance, which funded the deal, added: “Charles is an experienced dentist well versed in all aspects of general dentistry and has only recently returned to the UK after living in South Africa for a number of years."

