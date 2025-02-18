Fife Tractors completes sizeable McCormick sale

One of Eastern Scotland’s leading agricultural machinery suppliers has made a significant sale of eight McCormick tractors to one of the region’s most productive farmers.

Fife Tractors, which completed the deal on Wednesday, February 12 in the presence of Mirco Candiani, Product Manager of Argo Tractors, is delighted to have secured such a significant level of business.

“Selling such a number of tractors in an individual transaction is rare - it really was quite the achievement,” said Graeme Steedman, Sales & Service with Fife Tractors.

“We’ve spent the past few weeks ensuring that each model was in pristine condition prior to the official handover. The client, who was a pleasure to deal with since first contacting us to discuss the deal, wanted to overhaul his entire tractor range and decided to switch to McCormick. It’s provided us with a tremendous start to 2025 and we look forward to dealing with the client when it comes to future parts and services requirements. And we were very pleased to be joined by Mr Mirco Candiani of Argo Tractors at the handover, who provided us with great customer installation support throughout the sale process.”

The four-wheel drive McCormick X7.618, featuring Argo’s P6 drive transmission, was the model which featured most prominently in the sale. Weighing 6.7 tons and powered by an FPT engine with 180hp, the X7.618 is fitted with a Topcon’s RTK guidance package for precision farming operations.

The McCormick X6.415 also featured in the sale. Powered by a 4.5-litre, 16 valve FPT engine, the X6.415 offers 24 + 24 ratios which rise to 40 + 40 when a creeper is fitted. Its front linkage can lift up to 2,500kg while its electronic rear lifting system can bear up to 7,200kg.

Welcoming the fleet sale, Richard Haines, Commercial Director of Argo Tractors GB stated: “We are thrilled to be able to support Fife Tractors in securing this deal with such a prestigious Scottish farming business. The McCormick range of tractors, complete with product support and the dealer network, is a huge testament when it comes to what we can offer to every farmer. From the new Clever Cab on the X7.624, to the digital solution telemetry packages fitted to all our tractors, the McCormick range, showcased by our dealer network, can compete at the highest level and meet all of our customers’ requirements.”

With support provided by LH Agro, Argo Tractors GB’s supply partner of Topcon guidance solutions, the McCormick range is at the forefront of a new generation of more efficient and high-performance tractors which interface with the most advanced digital technology currently available.

Designed to provide maximum comfort and safety while minimising emissions and consumption, McCormick has developed an inventory of tractors with a more sustainable farming future in mind.

Established in 1971 as an agricultural engineering, service and supply business, Fife Tractors operates mainly in Fife and Kinross in Eastern Scotland.

Holder of several market-leading franchises including McCormick, Fife Tractors also sells telehandlers and a range of second-hand equipment, including combine harvesters.