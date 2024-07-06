Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fife business which operates across Scotland is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Cardenden based Camilla Training Aspects Ltd was launched by Jim Hamilton in 2004 and the business has grown steadily over the years. It now has a strong team of 12, servicing a customer base across Fife and Scotland.

It delivers accredited technical training to a wide range of industries including specialised plant courses and tests, health and safety, small tools training courses, and first aid training. It also has a CITB approved test centre on site in Cardenden where it delivers health and safety tests Safety test to individuals in Fife and further afield.

With the support of Business Gateway Fife, the company was able to secure digital boost funding and some specialist business advice to help improve the company’s Brand Development.

Mr Hamilton said: “We may be 20 years old, but we remain a vibrant and thriving dynamic business, constantly improving our portfolio. Quality is at the core of everything we do, and I am so grateful to the whole team for the dedication and expertise they deliver on a daily basis.