After an extremely tough year, the future's looking bright as more Fifers gain the confidence to start planning holidays again as we come out of lockdown.

Amy Anderson, manager of DP&L Travel Agents in St Andrews, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has been extremely tough for us with our main priority being to make sure that all of our customers who have had to cancel their holidays get refunded.

"With restrictions easing we are definitely seeing things pick up – already we have had two bookings since opening this morning!

Amy Anderson.

"Throughout lockdown there has been a lot of interest from people wanting quotes who are looking ahead to book their holidays later on in the year.”

Amy adds that with green light corridors people can travel with confidence and that DP&L help customers to travel safely.

"With green light corridors people can now travel safely,” she added. "Demand for travel has always been there, but there has been a lack of confidence – we are trying to help build our customers confidence again.

"I would say that in the past two or three weeks we have also seen a lot of bookings for the domestic market as there has been a lot of people booking trains to travel to London.

"There has been a lot of interest in people who want to travel abroad as well, with mainland Portugal and Madeira being two of the most popular destinations."

