Fife is set to celebrate its first ever first Fife Food & Drink Week with an appeal to locals to support businesses across the region at the heart of the sector.

The event takes place from March 9-17, 2024 and will showcase a host of success stories as well as championing restaurants, bars and cafes across the Kingdom. Events during the week will celebrate the stories behind locally grown and sourced food and drink.

Businesses are being encouraged to offer exclusive events such as tastings, dinners, and workshops that celebrate the authenticity, regionality and provenance of food and drink from the region. They can also add a free listing on www.welcometofife.com - the destination website for the Kingdom. Welcome to Fife will then promote events in the run up to, and during the week, through the Fife Food & Drink Week marketing campaign.Businesses who would like to get involved can find more information at www.fifetourismpartnership.org or contact [email protected]

The event, which has the backing of Fife Council, and will ramp up its promotions in the countdown to the big week.

The Crusoe is one of the venues to be spotlighted (Pic: Simon Hird)

Fiona Richmond, head of regional food, Scotland Food & Drink, said, ‘Fife is one of Scotland’s foremost food producing regions and Fife Food & Drink Week is an excellent occasion to celebrate the best produce that the Kingdom has to offer.’‘Recent research from The Knowledge Bank found that 89% of Scottish consumers are keen to purchase more locally-produced food and drink. We’d love to see the people of Fife really get behind their local producers and support Fife Food & Drink Week.’

The first ever week-long showcase will give people unique opportunities to get behind the scenes and hear first-hand the stories behind our wonderful food and drink from the people who make it.