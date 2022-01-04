Fife venue offers free Christmas tree recycling service

The free offer comes from Bowhouse in St Monans in a bid to recycle as many trees as it can.

Based on the Balcaskie Estate in the ENeuk, Bowhouse made its name as a food and drink destination thanks to its hugely popular markets.

Now it is using its grounds to recycle Christmas trees.

Bowhouse is offering the free tree recycling service

They should be brought - minus all decorations - to Bowhouse where visitors should follow the signs for deliveries to the back of the buildings.

There they will see some potato boxes creating a bay with a pile of greenery - simply drop your tree there for recycling.

The offer runs until January 20.

Once the compost is complete it will be used on the plots and land around Bowhouse.

This process reintroduces the carbon stored in the tree back into the soil.

