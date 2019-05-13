Fife village given green light for new Co-op

A Fife village is to get its own Co-op store after Fife Council gave the green light to the proposals.

The £550,000 development, which will create around 12 new jobs, is set to open next summer in High Street, Aberdour.

Woodside Garage, Aberdour subject of planning application to demolish garage and cottages and relocate in order to build new Co-op store Aug 2018

Councillors approved plans for the new convenience store and associated car parking, a the site of an existing car garage in the village.

The Woodside Garage building, along with former cottages, will be demolished to make way for the new store with the car repair business relocating to former coachhouse building at the rear of the existing site.

The 3875 square foot Co-op store. proposed by Carolina Properties (SCO) Ltd which owns the site, will include an in-store bakery.

Ian Mason, regional acquisitions manager for the Co-op, said: “We’re looking forward to opening a new store in Aberdour.

“We’re delighted to have the opportunity to provide shoppers with our wide range of award-winning food, in a store designed to be easy to use for everyone.”