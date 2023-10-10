News you can trust since 1871
Fife village has best Openreach ultrafast broadband coverage in Scotland

A Fife village has the best Openreach ultrafast broadband coverage in Scotland.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 10th Oct 2023, 08:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 08:31 BST
Lundin Links topped the list of locations on the company’s national digital network with more than nine out of every 10 properties able to upgrade to ultrafast broadband.

While cities are often perceived to have the best coverage, small towns and villages dominate the list of locations with the highest percentage of Openreach fibre.

A number of Fife towns and villages are also among the best connected in Scotland. Kelty and Anstruther both rank in the top 20, while Leven, Cupar and Dunfermline also boast extensive coverage. More than 75,000 homes and businesses throughout the Kingdom can now upgrade to full fibre. The rollout is expected to reach more properties in Kirkcaldy, Dysart, Inverkeithing, Glenrothes and Kennoway in the next few months.

Openreach engineers at work (Pic: Paul Reid)Openreach engineers at work (Pic: Paul Reid)
Openreach engineers at work (Pic: Paul Reid)
Openreach has invested more than £22 million in Fife’s new network so far, and is working with the Scottish and UK Government to upgrade some of its hardest-to-reach places.

Robert Thorburn, partnership director for Scotland, said: “Local people are using more and more data every year, streaming their favourite shows, downloading the latest video games and shopping and trading online. Bringing fibre broadband to places like Lundin Links and Dunfermline allows locals to enjoy all the benefits of ultrafast speeds now – and will meet their data demands decades into the future. The new network is not just faster, but also more reliable. We've more to do, and we're working closely with Fife Council to overcome challenges and reach as many homes and businesses as possible."

