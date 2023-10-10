Fife village has best Openreach ultrafast broadband coverage in Scotland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lundin Links topped the list of locations on the company’s national digital network with more than nine out of every 10 properties able to upgrade to ultrafast broadband.

While cities are often perceived to have the best coverage, small towns and villages dominate the list of locations with the highest percentage of Openreach fibre.

A number of Fife towns and villages are also among the best connected in Scotland. Kelty and Anstruther both rank in the top 20, while Leven, Cupar and Dunfermline also boast extensive coverage. More than 75,000 homes and businesses throughout the Kingdom can now upgrade to full fibre. The rollout is expected to reach more properties in Kirkcaldy, Dysart, Inverkeithing, Glenrothes and Kennoway in the next few months.

Openreach has invested more than £22 million in Fife’s new network so far, and is working with the Scottish and UK Government to upgrade some of its hardest-to-reach places.