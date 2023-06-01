Kerrie Wardlaw with one of the sugar floral designs

Kerrie Wardlaw, owner of Crumbdidilyumptious, has been in the industry designing wedding cakes for 12 years.

Last year the 39-year-old won bespoke cake shop of the year Scotland at the awards, but this year she has been named wedding cake designer of the year.

Kerrie said she is “super pleased and proud” to have won for a second year, although it was a different category she won last year.

After studying to be an interior designer, Kerrie now uses her artistic talent to create beautiful wedding cakes.

She creates one of a kind creations from her home studio based on the couple’s needs. She loves a challenge to create something non traditional.

She explained: “I’ve always baked with my nana, but back in 2011 my mum asked me to make a cake for my dad’s birthday. I had never decorated one before but gave it a go. Then friends and family started asking for cakes so I registered as a business alongside a part time job.

"I left my job in 2014 and went full time with my business. Since then I have been delivering wedding cakes all over Scotland. I still do the occasional birthday cake when time allows, but it’s mostly weddings.”