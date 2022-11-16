Fife wedding venue in converted barn pitches new cabins at 'eco-conscious couples'

Kinkell Byre, which sits on the coast just outside the university town of St Andrews, said the cabins are made from natural materials including locally sourced Scottish larch and birch plywood. As well as providing overnight accommodation for wedding guests they will be available for tourists visiting the area who may require an overnight stay, allowing the business to tap into the booming staycation market.

The cabins are situated a short walk away from the main venue and, as part of plans to rewild the farm in which the facility is located, the cabins will eventually be situated in a native wildflower meadow. Taking up to two years to fully establish, the meadow has just been sown. The aim is to attract wildlife such as birds, bees and butterflies to increase the biodiversity of Kinkell Byre.

The wildflower meadow is one part of a major rewilding project on the former arable and livestock farm. Thanks to two significant grants received from the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund, coupled with support received from the Woodland Trust, numerous volunteers and the Northwoods Rewilding Network, the venture has moved closer to achieving its vision of creating a large, connected network of rewilded land and an “education eco-hub” on the 100-acre site.

The ten self-catering cabins come equipped with a table and two chairs, a hairdryer, linen and towels. Within the cabin there is a basic kitchenette, with microwave, kettle, fridge and toaster, and it also incorporates an ensuite shower room.

Owner Rory Fyfe said: “Kinkell Byre offers the opportunity for eco-conscious couples to have a traditional wedding in a landscape rich in nature, who also may be mindful about the impact their wedding may have on the planet. Our new cabins will also offer the opportunity for wedding guests to stay on site, reducing the amount of carbon emissions created through travel, and will enable them to enjoy more of Kinkell Byre’s incredible natural environment and stunning sea views.”

Kinkell Byre is also available for hire as a corporate venue.