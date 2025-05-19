Fife whisky bond set for expansion after six-figure upgrade

Cask dealership company Spiritfilled has stepped up its Scottish growth plans with a six-figure investment in an advanced racking system at its flagship bonded warehouse in Fife.

Located in the rolling hills of Newburgh overlooking the River Tay, Braeside Bond opened its doors to whisky investors and collectors less than a year ago to meet the growing demand of spirit maturation, storage and distribution.

Fully licensed and insured, rising interest has seen distillers, cask owners and importers from around the globe use the 20,000 sq. ft. facility, which has capacity to securely house around 14,000 casks.

The investment - thought to be in the region of £200,000 - in the state-of-the art racking infrastructure underlines the commitment to transparency at Braeside as it takes a major step towards becoming a significant hub for cask maturation on the east coast of Scotland.

Investment: Russell Spratley.

The racking system is designed to securely house both barrels (typically 200L) and hogsheads (typically 250L), the two most commonly traded cask formats in the private whisky investment market.

Each rack is precision-engineered for long-term structural integrity and optimised for vertical and horizontal space use. This allows for maximum storage density without compromising ease of access for inspections, sampling, or re-gauging. The design also supports future scalability, aligning with Spiritfilled’s projected growth trajectory.

Spiritfilled co-founder and chief executive Russell Spratley said: “This is a strategic investment we have made, one we felt was important to support business growth.

“What sets Braeside’s system apart is the inclusion of lock gate technology - a safety and security innovation that ensures controlled access to casks, enhancing both compliance and operational efficiency. This system enhances the professionalism of Spiritfilled’s operations, reinforcing investor confidence in asset protection.

Spiritfilled's Braeside Bond.

“It also demonstrates our long-term commitment to becoming a leader in secure, scalable, and investor-friendly whisky storage. Braeside Bond is not just a warehouse, it’s the physical backbone of our mission to professionalise and elevate the private whisky investment space.”

Mr Spratley said the benefits to Braeside are huge, adding: “The lock gate features reduce the risk of unauthorised access and ensure that casks are tamper-proof - critical for HMRC compliance and insurance validation.

“Our operational flow also improves with easier navigation within the warehouse, reduced handling risk, and faster cask retrieval which all contribute to a streamlined workflow. We also have improved valuation tracking as the better organisation means casks can be quickly located and inspected, aiding accurate and timely valuations or re-gauging reports.

“With more racking to be built, Braeside is positioning itself as a long-term, scalable asset in the whisky investment ecosystem.”