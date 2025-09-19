Fife whisky bottler adds products to menus at renowned USA steakhouses

A Fife based independent whisky bottler is raising a glass to its official debut in the United States.

Saltire Rare MaIt has tied up a deal with the Steak House Hall of Fame which will see its rare, single cask Scotch whiskies poured at some of America’s most iconic steakhouses.

It will be available at three legendary steakhouses in Dallas, Oklahoma City and New Orleans. Two more locations - the Whaling Station in Monterey and Okeechobee Steakhouse in West Palm Beach - will be added in due course.

Based in Falkland - the birthplace of Scotch Whisky over 530 years ago - Saltire Rare Malt curates limited-edition single malts, each drawn from a single cask and bottled only when its curators judge the spirit to have reached its peak.

From left: Bob Sambol, Keith Rennie, Paul Bryant, Ron Small (Pic: Submitted)

Keith Rennie, founder and director of Saltire Rare Malt, said: “We are honoured to launch Saltire Rare Malt in the United States alongside the Steak House Hall of Fame. Great whisky and great steak share the same values - heritage, craftsmanship, patience, and passion. This partnership allows us to celebrate those values together with families and restaurants who embody them.”

Bob Sambol, founder, Steak House Hall of Fame, added: “Our mission is to honour the legendary steakhouse operators who put their heart, soul and reputation into every meal. Saltire Rare Malt embodies that same spirit in whisky. This partnership is a natural fit.”

Ron Small, managing partner, Steak House Hall of Fame, said: “This partnership is about legacy and excellence. Saltire Rare Malt doesn’t just bottle whisky, it bottles history - and pairing that with America’s most iconic steakhouses creates a dining experience that is truly unforgettable.”

Since launching itsr first bottles in 2024, Saltire Rare Malt’s products can now be found across the UK, as far as Japan, Latin America and the Netherlands. New stockists in Belgium and Uruguay. In May it released a special one year anniversary 14-year-old Linkwood from the Speyside region - one of only 74 bottled from a Refill American Oak Ex Bourbon Cask at 54.1% ABV.

In 1494 Falkland saw the first record of Scotch Whisky. King James IV, staying at the Palace, issuing the famous order: “8 bolls of malt to Friar John Cor, werewith to make the 'water of life”. This can be considered the birth certificate of Scotch Whisky -Saltire Rare Malt is now located in the market square opposite Falkland Palace.