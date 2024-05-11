Fife whisky bottler launches innovative whisky tasting method
As they relaunch their brand, The Single Cask, use five mood categories so whisky fans can quickly navigate to whichever whiskies they are in the mood for.
With every one of the 3000 casks in The Single Cask’s Glenrothes warehouse easily fitting within one of the five mood categories, the independent bottler has also announced a brand-new release of whiskies to celebrate the whisky month of May.
Using the categories: Cheerful, Playful, Bold, Curious and Easy-going, flavour fans can get a feel for the whisky’s character without feeling bewildered by the label information and tasting notes. The development displays the depth of The Single Cask’s commitment to being the ultimate champions of single cask whisky.
Scotch whisky has arguably the most wide-ranging and complex range of flavours of any drink. To classify whisky by flavour is a challenging task that results in many different categories. So many that new whisky fans can feel confused, overwhelmed, and mystified.
The Single Cask’s fresh perspective builds on the natural inclination to describe whisky in terms of its character and personality. Much like having a flavour compass, whisky lovers use five categories to direct to whichever whiskies they are in the mood for.
Cheerful types are well-mannered, joyful, effortless and dependable crowd pleasers that suit any occasion.
Playful whiskies are the ones that bounce around your nose and mouth, full of life, vigour, enthusiasm and excitement.
Bold ones are for seekers of big, powerful and strong whiskies – with assertive, rich and deep characters.
Curious whiskies are those unusual characters that break the rules of whisky flavour. They represent the surprising, uncommon, oddball whiskies that are the hidden treasure for die hard fans.
Easy-going, laid back and mellow drams are for when you’re in the mood to simply unwind and relax.
Helen Stewart, Brand Marketing Manager at The Single Cask, said: “We feel this brand-new way to explore our single cask whiskies will open whisky lover’s eyes to a new world of experiences. We want to be the brand who helps people to easily discover their perfect dram, and enjoy that ultimate, unique single cask whisky experience.
“At The Single Cask, we believe the overall ‘charisma’ of a dram is more important than its individual flavours, and when we picture whiskies as personalities, they become easy to relate to. We can instantly identify with the mood of the whisky. That ability to move and connect people, to make us feel alive in ways unimaginable and open our minds to new experiences.”
