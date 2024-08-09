Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fife-based independent whisky bottler has revealed the industry’s first-ever panel of ‘Taste Masters’ - whisky experts specifically chosen to draw from personal experiences in whisky and life to help categorise whisky by mood.

The Single Cask was inundated with applications from dram lovers after it announced it was creating the panel to help in the nosing, tasting, bottling and creation of their spectacular single cask whiskies.

The business, which has a warehouse in Glenrothes of over 3000 casks, has curated a panel of eight whisky wizards dubbed ‘best of the best’ to begin work immediately. They will be working closely with The Single Cask’s specialist team, as an exclusive ensemble of flavour experts whose job is to tell the story behind each unique whisky they taste and help profile the whisky into a mood category.

The Single Cask recently took on the challenge of demystifying whisky flavour as it relaunched its brand. By using five mood categories, whisky fans can quickly navigate to whichever whiskies they are in the mood for - and the ‘Taste Masters’ will draw from personal experiences in whisky and life to help categorise whisky by mood.

The Taste Masters include Imogen Russon-Taylor, with Mark and Kate Watt, and Dr Christopher White (Pics: Submitted)

Each Taste Master brings something unique to the table. Among the panel is Dr. Christopher White, an award-winning whisky writer, presenter, and judge; Imogen Russon-Taylor, who has a vast understanding of and experience in the fragrance and perfume world; Mark Watt has years of experience in cask selection after he and his wife Kate founded the Campbeltown Whisky Company; Maria Scala worked in fine dining restaurants across London; and .Lucy Connor, a recent graduate of the OurWhisky Foundation mentorship programme will bring her bartending and tour guide background to the role.

Jan Damen, general manager at The Single Cask, said: “It is with great excitement that we announce our first-ever panel of ‘Taste Masters’. We only bottle exciting and entertaining whiskies worth talking about, so we wanted to work with exciting and entertaining flavour experts. All of our selected candidates have the charisma and creativity we were looking for. We are already so impressed with our talented Taste Masters, there’s lots of excitement on the horizon for The Single Cask!”