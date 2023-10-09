Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Velux windows employees, Stephen MacCrimmon, from Kirkcaldy, and Caitlin Simpson, from Methil, will head off to Romania at the end of October to build homes through the Habitat for Humanity initiative. The pair are being supported by the manufacturer’s VKR Employee Foundation and will meet up with colleagues from around the world as they look to build homes for those in need.

Caitlin said the opportunity was an “entirely new level of giving”.

She explained: “We often take our daily lives for granted in a world obsessed with superficiality. This experience not only benefits the families gaining healthy homes but also serves as a reminder of what truly matters for VKR employees”.

Stephen and Caitlin will spend a week working with colleagues from around the world as they build homes in Romania (Pic: Submitted)

Stephen is no stranger to volunteering as part of the Dunnikier Country Park Development Group, and he’s hoping he can use the skills he has picked up there as he looks to help those in the wider community.

He said: “I joined this endeavour with the sincere intent of creating a tangible impact in another community. Years of volunteering locally have equipped me with skills that I now yearn to apply elsewhere. This journey is about forging deep, personal connections. Together, we can illuminate the world with compassion and profoundly impact the lives of those in need.”