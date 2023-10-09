Fife workers set to help build homes in Romania for those in need
and live on Freeview channel 276
Velux windows employees, Stephen MacCrimmon, from Kirkcaldy, and Caitlin Simpson, from Methil, will head off to Romania at the end of October to build homes through the Habitat for Humanity initiative. The pair are being supported by the manufacturer’s VKR Employee Foundation and will meet up with colleagues from around the world as they look to build homes for those in need.
Caitlin said the opportunity was an “entirely new level of giving”.
She explained: “We often take our daily lives for granted in a world obsessed with superficiality. This experience not only benefits the families gaining healthy homes but also serves as a reminder of what truly matters for VKR employees”.
Stephen is no stranger to volunteering as part of the Dunnikier Country Park Development Group, and he’s hoping he can use the skills he has picked up there as he looks to help those in the wider community.
He said: “I joined this endeavour with the sincere intent of creating a tangible impact in another community. Years of volunteering locally have equipped me with skills that I now yearn to apply elsewhere. This journey is about forging deep, personal connections. Together, we can illuminate the world with compassion and profoundly impact the lives of those in need.”
Stephen and Caitlin will also get the opportunity to hear the stories of those who they are helping during their time in Romania, where they will spend the week.