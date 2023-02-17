Glenrothes-based Seahawk Apparel is a workwear garment manufacture.

It has joined forces with SSEAMS, the apparel creative agency to support clothing brands from sourcing materials to production to the customerDiane Richardson, co-founder at SSEAMS said: “Taking brand and production industry expertise from strong manufacturing locations worldwide, we’re confident about putting Scotland back on the map for product creation excellence.”

“Working together to share multi-disciplinary skills is a progressive step forward for Scottish garment manufacturing and together, we aim to bring brand, maker, fabric mill and design closer together to support all parties’ business and environmental impact goals.”

Seahawk Apparel in Glenrothes is a well-invested UK premium garment manufacturer

The Seahawk Premium Apparel factory collection will launch this Spring and aims to attract British brands that currently source overseas to return home for their garment manufacturing needs.

The collection covers modern workwear styles and showcases then company’s technical expertise with weatherproofed and performance outerwear. The ten-piece collection, designed and made in Scotland, will showcase British fabric mills and celebrate the craftsmanship of the Seahawk Apparel team.

Rob Sayles, managing director, said: “If we can take learnings from other countries that have built a strong ecosystem around garment manufacturing and implement those in Scotland, we have a fantastic opportunity to build a sustainable future for a truly skilled workforce. We are excited to see what the future holds.”