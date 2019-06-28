Fife yoga teacher taps into silent disco technology to tackle stress

A state-of-the-art sound therapy developed in Dysart using silent disco technology could help people in Fife feel less stressed and better manage chronic pain.

The new therapy, thought to be the first of its kind in Scotland, is now available at various venues in the Kingdom, such as Dysart Community Hall and Mind & Body Studio in Kirkcaldy.

It comprises a series of ‘sound journeys’ created by yoga teacher Scott Hutchison-McDade of Positive Change Yoga.

It combines various techniques to help lower cortisol (stress) levels and manage pain, while using state-of-the-art silent disco equipment to deliver binaural beats.

Scott said: “Each sound journey, which lasts about an hour, transports you on a path to pure relaxation, using state-of-the-art silent disco technology and binaural beats fused with ancient yogic practices to help bring a deep sense of calmness to the mind and body.

“This is a complete journey of the senses which incorporates carefully selected scents and sounds to help deepen the experience.

“When hearing two separate sound frequencies simultaneously, the brain perceives a third sound frequency based on the difference between the two tones.

“It then follows the new frequency and produces brainwaves at the same rate of hertz (Hz).

“Our brain operates in five different brainwave states: Gamma, Beta, Alpha, Theta and Delta waves. Adults tend to function on a state of alert and spend most of their time in Beta waves, struggling to switch off from the constant stimulus of the world.

“Over time, this can lead to a build up of stress and tension and can have a negative effect on the mind and body.

“But binaural beats can help to change this brainwave state to help induce relaxation. They help to calm the mind and mimic the body’s natural brainwave states, without any negative side effects. We can enter a more relaxed, dream-like when we’re in the ‘Theta’ zone, for example.”

Scott is a respected Zen yoga teacher and crystal and sound therapist.

The benefits of sound therapy are well documented.

Different soundwaves are thought to boost energy, reduce headaches and chronic tiredness, lessen anxiety, improve confidence, ease frustration and promote mental clarity.They can also improve overall mood, enhance communication skills, and break down emotional barriers.

Visit positivechangeyoga.com for more information.