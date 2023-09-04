Fife youngsters join Mossmorran’s long-standing apprenticeship programme

Hannah Pirie, Chloe Millar, and Burntisland duo Charlie Duffy and Mia Conroy are the latest recruits to join a programme that stretches back more than 35 years at the Mossmorran site.

Hannah and Charlie are maintenance engineering apprentices, while Chloe and Mia are business administration apprentices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe and Mia have just started in their new roles as administration assistants and will attend day release at Fife College for the next two years to expand their knowledge and skills. They are working towards gaining an SVQ Level III and a Higher National Certificate in business administration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Pirie, Chloe Millar, Charlie Duffy and Mia Conroy are the latest recruits to join a programme that stretches back more than 35 years at the Mossmorran site (Pic: Submitted)

Hannah and Charlie are attending Forth Valley College in Falkirk on a full-time basis for a year, followed by a further two years of day release mixed with on-site working and a final year full time at the plant before completing their Modern Apprenticeships.

Last week they had their first opportunity to see the plant up close when they all came together for a meet and greet session with their new colleagues and supervisors.

Hannah Pirie (16), who lives with her parents in Glenrothes, is a former Glenwood High School pupil. She said: “This apprenticeship was the one I really wanted as ExxonMobil has an amazing reputation. I am looking forward to going to college at Forth Valley and spending time on-site during the holidays as I am excited to learn more about FEP and work with the amazing team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe Millar (21) from Crossford, is a former pupil of Woodmill High School and is studying for a Business Administration apprenticeship. She said: “The apprenticeship programme at ExxonMobil offers great opportunities and experiences to learn and develop my skills in Business Admin such as payroll and HR.”