Fife youngsters join Mossmorran’s long-standing apprenticeship programme
Hannah Pirie, Chloe Millar, and Burntisland duo Charlie Duffy and Mia Conroy are the latest recruits to join a programme that stretches back more than 35 years at the Mossmorran site.
Hannah and Charlie are maintenance engineering apprentices, while Chloe and Mia are business administration apprentices.
Chloe and Mia have just started in their new roles as administration assistants and will attend day release at Fife College for the next two years to expand their knowledge and skills. They are working towards gaining an SVQ Level III and a Higher National Certificate in business administration.
Hannah and Charlie are attending Forth Valley College in Falkirk on a full-time basis for a year, followed by a further two years of day release mixed with on-site working and a final year full time at the plant before completing their Modern Apprenticeships.
Last week they had their first opportunity to see the plant up close when they all came together for a meet and greet session with their new colleagues and supervisors.
Hannah Pirie (16), who lives with her parents in Glenrothes, is a former Glenwood High School pupil. She said: “This apprenticeship was the one I really wanted as ExxonMobil has an amazing reputation. I am looking forward to going to college at Forth Valley and spending time on-site during the holidays as I am excited to learn more about FEP and work with the amazing team.”
Chloe Millar (21) from Crossford, is a former pupil of Woodmill High School and is studying for a Business Administration apprenticeship. She said: “The apprenticeship programme at ExxonMobil offers great opportunities and experiences to learn and develop my skills in Business Admin such as payroll and HR.”
Toby Hamblin, plant manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome Hannah, Charlie, Chloe and Mia as our new apprentices for what we hope is the start of an exciting career. We have always offered top class apprenticeships to top class students, and we are sure our newest team members will continue that long and proud tradition.”