Fife Zoo launches business networking event and looks to work with local firms

The Ladybank venue is hosting the event in its African themed ‘Africafe’ on Monday, April 3. It starts at 8:00am.

The initiative has been developed by the zoo with the support of marketing expert Jessica Sweetingham from marketing company, Talking Tortoise.

The event includes a short LinkedIn ‘masterclass’ and attendees will also have the chance to discover more about how Fife Zoo works to serve the local community.

Jessica Sweetingham at Fife Zoo

Michael Knight, zoo director, said: “We are keen to meet with local businesses who are eager to work with us. We are currently looking for local contractors to commence work immediately on a number of exciting landscaping projects and we are always keen to support other local organisations wherever possible.”