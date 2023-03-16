News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
2 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
4 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
6 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
6 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
6 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Fife Zoo launches business networking event and looks to work with local firms

Fife businesses can look forward to a networking event with a difference - at Fife Zoo.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 15:00 GMT

The Ladybank venue is hosting the event in its African themed ‘Africafe’ on Monday, April 3. It starts at 8:00am.

The initiative has been developed by the zoo with the support of marketing expert Jessica Sweetingham from marketing company, Talking Tortoise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event includes a short LinkedIn ‘masterclass’ and attendees will also have the chance to discover more about how Fife Zoo works to serve the local community.

Jessica Sweetingham at Fife Zoo
Jessica Sweetingham at Fife Zoo
Jessica Sweetingham at Fife Zoo
Most Popular

Michael Knight, zoo director, said: “We are keen to meet with local businesses who are eager to work with us. We are currently looking for local contractors to commence work immediately on a number of exciting landscaping projects and we are always keen to support other local organisations wherever possible.”

Entry is free and breakfast is available from the ‘Africafe’ coffee shop throughout the duration. Entry to the main zoo can be purchased separately when the zoo opens at 10am.

FifeLinkedIn