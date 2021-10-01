Fife Zoo: Ticket offer as new walk-through lemur enclosure opens
Fife Zoo is set to open a new walk-through lemur enclosure with a special ticket offer for visitors.
The venue, based at Birnie Field, Ladybank, will launch the new attraction on Saturday, October 9.
The good news comes after two devastating fires and the impact of lockdown.
The zoo is home to a troop of 10 ring-tailed lemurs.
They live in a large custom-built, walk-through exhibit.
The exhibit has cost Fife Zoo over £25,000 and taken nearly two years to create a bespoke, temperature-controlled lemur house along with areas of long grasses, trees, rocky areas, and climbing structures to promote their natural behaviours and ensure the lemurs are happy and healthy.
Ring-tailed lemurs are the most familiar due to their long black and white striped tail, but are still classed as endangered.
To celebrate the enclosure opening, anyone visiting between Saturday October 9 and Sunday 24th will get a free return ticket to visit between Saturday October 20 and Sunday December 12.