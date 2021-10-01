The venue, based at Birnie Field, Ladybank, will launch the new attraction on Saturday, October 9.

The good news comes after two devastating fires and the impact of lockdown.

The zoo is home to a troop of 10 ring-tailed lemurs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lemurs

They live in a large custom-built, walk-through exhibit.

The exhibit has cost Fife Zoo over £25,000 and taken nearly two years to create a bespoke, temperature-controlled lemur house along with areas of long grasses, trees, rocky areas, and climbing structures to promote their natural behaviours and ensure the lemurs are happy and healthy.

Ring-tailed lemurs are the most familiar due to their long black and white striped tail, but are still classed as endangered.