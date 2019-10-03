FifeFab MD is unanimous choice for top business award

John Penman, managing director of Fife Fabrications, is the 2019 Alan Russell Award.

The honour was confirmed this week by Fife Chamber of Commerce.

The award is named in memory of the organisation’s late chief executive, and goes to someone the board believes has made an outstanding contribution to Fife

Brian Horisk, Chamber president, said: “John was the unanimous choice of the board because of his long history of passionate support for young people in Fife.

“He has been at the forefront of the campaign to encourage local businesses to provide work experience and work placement opportunities to help more of the Kingdom’s young people realise their true potential and get better job and career opportunities.

“He has always led by example, giving freely of his own time despite the many demands placed on him by his day job in one of Fife’s most successful manufacturing companies and his role as a devoted husband and father

“Whenever he asks someone to support Developing Young Workforce, he can do so with his head held high because he is only asking them to do what he does day-in and day-out.

“He is an example to all of us and a very worthy recipient of this Award.”

Mr Penman said: “It is such an honor to receive this award, not only personally but for all the colleagues I work with at FiFab, and the many other people who are so committed to ensuring young people have as many opportunities as possible no matter wherever they live in Fife.”