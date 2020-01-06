Fifer behind launch of Scotland’s first alcohol free spirit

A Fife businessman has launched Scotland’s first alcohol free spirit.

Bill Garnock from Largo, and Jamie Wild, have created Feragaia.

Feragaia - Scotland's first alcohol-free spirit

It launched in July, and is making a big push at the start of Dry January - the month where people are encouraged to give up alcohol.

Formerly at Edrington Americas & Pernod Ricard, founders Bill and Jamie have 10 years global experience in the spirits industry on both sides of the Atlantic.

Growing up in East Fife in the shadow of the world’s biggest distillers, Bill was particularly inspired to bring new age and innovation to an age-old process.

Feragaia is a distilled alcohol-free spirit made from 14 land and sea botanicals.

It is progressively distilled, blended and bottled in the Scottish Lowlands, an area governed by centuries of spirit innovation.

Described as a taste between Scotch, Mezcal & Kombucha, Feragaia is a unique product for the alcohol-free market, a quality and complex tasting spirit which uses traditional distillation for the contemporary drink scene, inspiring exciting and independent drinking experiences.

It is also moving into a thriving market.

Sales of soft and alcohol-free drinks in the UK rose by 80 per cent in pubs, bars and restaurants during 2019 according to CGA Research Consultancy - and 32 per cent of adults have tried an alcohol-free spirit, wine or beer.

Feragaia has over 50 stockists in the UK, over 40 of which are in Scotland.

As part of Dry January, Feragaia will be hosting a variety of pop-up experiences in Edinburgh to coincide with Burn’s Night.