Parents, carers and young people, including those who have already left school, will have the opportunity to meet a range of employers and training providers. This is as part of Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2023, which runs from March 6 until March 10.

The first of the two free Apprenticeships in Fife events will take place at the Carnegie Conference Centre, Dunfermline on Tuesday, March 7. With the second taking place two days later at Auchmuty High School, Glenrothes on Thursday, March 9. Both events run between 6pm and 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is a chance to meet employers and current local apprentices from a range of industries. Potential future apprentices can find out about different opportunities and how to apply for vacancies.

The events will take place as part of Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2023

Gavin Rennie, team leader at SDS Dunfermline, said: “There are lots of apprenticeship opportunities in the region and beyond, and we want as many young people as possible to benefit. A variety of employers across Fife recruit apprentices regularly, and our Apprenticeships in Fife events will give parents, carers and young people the chance to find out more about what’s available to them locally.”