Fifers given opportunity to discover more about apprenticeships at free events
Fifers will be offered the chance to find out more about apprenticeships at two free upcoming events from Skills Development Scotland (SDS).
Parents, carers and young people, including those who have already left school, will have the opportunity to meet a range of employers and training providers. This is as part of Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2023, which runs from March 6 until March 10.
The first of the two free Apprenticeships in Fife events will take place at the Carnegie Conference Centre, Dunfermline on Tuesday, March 7. With the second taking place two days later at Auchmuty High School, Glenrothes on Thursday, March 9. Both events run between 6pm and 8pm.
The event is a chance to meet employers and current local apprentices from a range of industries. Potential future apprentices can find out about different opportunities and how to apply for vacancies.
Gavin Rennie, team leader at SDS Dunfermline, said: “There are lots of apprenticeship opportunities in the region and beyond, and we want as many young people as possible to benefit. A variety of employers across Fife recruit apprentices regularly, and our Apprenticeships in Fife events will give parents, carers and young people the chance to find out more about what’s available to them locally.”
The theme of this year's Scottish Apprenticeship Week is “Unlocking Potential” and is aimed at recognising how Scotland’s apprenticeships are unlocking potential in people and businesses. Last year’s figures showed that more than 1,700 Modern Apprentice starts in Fife were supported by SDS between April 2021 and March 2022, with 60 per cent of those aged between 16 and 24 years old.