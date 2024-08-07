Fifer’s new phone guestbook for wedding guests to record memories

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Fife College student has launched a new audio guestbook for weddings where memories can be recorded on your special day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Harrower’s business, Time Capsule Productions, has created the service for guests to add a new dimensions to newly wed couple’s special day. It is also offered for christenings, naming ceremonies and other special days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They can hire a telephone that records messages for a more personal way to remember the moment for years to come.

“It’s a great way for guests to leave their memories for the happy couple to enjoy well into the future, or even capture your families well wishes for your children to listen to when they grow older” said Lewis.

Lewis Harrower with his audio guestbook phone (Pic: Submitted)

“It’s a simple process. You receive the phone before the occasion, then record a personalised message encouraging your guests to leave a message. After that, you set up the phone at your venue so your guests can leave their messages for you. Once I get the phone back I take the audio and turn it into a listening experience you will cherish whilst reminiscing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, local audio producer Lewis began a venture to bring together his passion for audio and love of telling stories. He makes professional documentaries about your loved ones that keep their memories alive. Now he is giving away the first audio guestbook for free - full details at www.timecapsuleproductions.co.uk.

To be eligible your occasion must take place within the next two months and be happy for photos to be taken of the Audio Guestbook set up on the day and used on social media. All you need to do is be the first to enquire about the Audio Guestbook.

Lewis said “This felt like a great next step for Time Capsule Productions. I already record people discussing these occasions so why not get to the heart of those special moments!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis studied at Fife College then went on to achieve a Masters in Radio at the University of Sunderland. Last year he produced a documentary for BBC Radio 4 called 'Pilgrimage for a Pint' where a group of poets and folk musicians made their way to the most remote pub on mainland Britain where they would perform new music and poetry they created on the way.