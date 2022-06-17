Fifers urged to be part of new census on country’s agritourism industry

The research, undertaken by VisitScotland with Scottish Agritourism looks to establish the size and scale of the industry.

It is hoped attracting a broader range of respondents this year will create a clearer picture of the country’s agritourism offering and the impact that the sector has on the local and national economy.

The results could help shape future support for those starting out in the sector.

Mairi Gougeon MSP

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “The tracker is the perfect tool to analyse data, which will inform future decision-making and ensure the sector benefits from targeted support.

“I would encourage everybody eligible to take the time to fill out the growth tracker.”