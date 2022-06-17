Fifers urged to be part of new census on country’s agritourism industry

Farms, crofts and estates across Fife are being asked to take part in an annual census to help build a better understanding of what support is required to grow the country’s burgeoning agritourism sector.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 17th June 2022, 10:14 am

The research, undertaken by VisitScotland with Scottish Agritourism looks to establish the size and scale of the industry.

It is hoped attracting a broader range of respondents this year will create a clearer picture of the country’s agritourism offering and the impact that the sector has on the local and national economy.

The results could help shape future support for those starting out in the sector.

Mairi Gougeon MSP

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “The tracker is the perfect tool to analyse data, which will inform future decision-making and ensure the sector benefits from targeted support.  

“I would encourage everybody eligible to take the time to fill out the growth tracker.”

The survey, which closes on July 3, can be found here www.visitscotland.org/news/2022/agritourism-tracker-2022

