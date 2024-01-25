Fife’s Eden Mill gin distiller reveals opening date for Edinburgh venture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Eden Mill Experience is its first brand-owned venue, and opens its doors in the Heads & Tales Gin Bar in Rutland Place, in the heart of the capital’s west end on Saturday, February 3. Gin lovers will have the chance to explore the stories behind Eden Mill’s whisky and gin through a range of cocktails, and try two interactive mixology experiences including mixing your own cocktails.

St Andrews based Eden Mill is currently building a contemporary Scotch Whisky and gin distillery in the university town which is due to become operational this year, and it said the venture in Edinburgh is the perfect platform for its product.

Hannah Ingram, head of marketing, said: “It’s a really proud moment for us to launch a venue in a city with such a vibrant drinks scene. To have our very own Eden Mill experience in Edinburgh is an honour and an exciting milestone for the brand. While our new distillery is being built, this is the perfect opportunity to showcase the versatility our expressions have, through inventive and delicious cocktails. The experiences are really special, interactive and immersive and we can’t wait to see the reaction from Scotland’s wonderful capital.”

The Eden Mill Experience joins a flourishing area of the capital’s drinks scene. Positioned as an experience and journey into the Eden Mill brand, the location is the ideal venue for drinks fans to begin their perfect day or night out in the beautiful Scottish capital.

During the ‘Share The Love’ gin session, enthusiasts will hear the story of how Love Gin was born and the botanicals used to make it so delicious.

In the ‘Guard Bridge Masterclass’ whisky fans will learn the journey and discover the story behind this new blended malt Scotch whisky while delving into its deliciously sweet tasting notes.

