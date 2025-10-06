Fife’s premier procurement event returns: Meet the Buyer 2025 opens doors to local business growth

Scheduled for Thursday, 6th November 2025, from 9:00am to 12:30pm, the event will take place at the newly launched Carnegie Conference and Events Centre, located within Fife College’s Dunfermline City Campus, Calaiswood Crescent, Dunfermline, KY11 8SJ. This half-day networking forum is free to attend and offers a rare chance for businesses to engage directly with procurement professionals from both the public and private sectors.

Unlocking Opportunities in Fife’s Supply Chain

The Meet the Buyer event is designed to demystify the procurement process and open doors for SMEs and local suppliers. Attendees will gain:

• Direct access to buyers with upcoming contract and sub-contracting needs

• Insights into procurement requirements and tendering processes

• Opportunities to attend presentations on key procurement topics

• Information on support services available to help businesses bid successfully

• A platform to network with fellow suppliers and entrepreneurs

Pamela Stevenson, Service Manager, Economic Development at Fife Council commented, “This year’s flagship event also introduces a new feature: the ‘Meet the Council’ zone, where attendees can interact with Fife Council departments including Procurement, Business Rates, Licensing, Trading Standards, Planning, and Environmental Services. This initiative aims to streamline communication between suppliers and council services, fostering transparency and collaboration.”

A Strategic Gateway for Growth

With public sector contracts representing a significant portion of regional spending, events like Meet the Buyer are vital for ensuring local businesses are well-positioned to compete. By facilitating face-to-face engagement, the event helps build trust, clarify expectations, and encourage inclusive economic development across Fife.

All suppliers, regardless of size or sector, are encouraged to register in advance via Fife Meet the Buyer | InvestFife For further enquiries, contact [email protected].