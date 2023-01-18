Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT), which manages 15 public toilets on behalf of Fife Council, was delighted to lift the UK trophy for Public Toilets at the ‘Washroom Oscars’ in Birmingham.

A team from the trust attended the ceremony where they also won the UK market sector award for beaches (Harbourmaster’s House, Dysart) and listed in the local authority public toilet premier league.

FCCT also lifted Scotland national awards for eco friendly toilets at Craigmead in the Lomond Hills); car parks loos at Elie Harbour, and for ‘Washroom Cleaner of the Year’ which went to the trust’s in-house cleaning team.

Award winners pictured following the event.

The awards celebrate ‘away from home’ washrooms and all entries are judged on over 100 criteria following an unannounced visit by a Loo Of The Year inspector. The judging criteria includes décor, fixtures and fittings, security, air quality, signage and overall standards of cleanliness and management.

FCCT manages public toilets on Fife Coastal Path and inland including Aberdour, Dysart, the Lomond Hills, Kingsbarns and St Andrews.

Robbie Blyth, head of operations, said: “Our success in these prestigious awards reflects the hard work, commitment and dedication of our small team. Their job was especially challenging last year thanks to the great summer weather and popularity of staycations.

“This is our 11th Loo of the Year Awards, but we won’t sit back and relax. We’re always working to improve public toilet provision in Fife and look forward to opening a new toilet block at Elie Ruby Bay in time for Spring.”

Councillor Altany Craik at Fife Council added his congratulations. “Well done to our colleagues at Fife Coast and Countryside Trust. They do a fantastic job taking care of our toilets across the Kingdom. I’m delighted that their hard work has been recognised.”