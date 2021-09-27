Fife’s world-first hydrogen to homes project appoints supplier

SGN has today signed a landmark agreement with dedicated hydrogen technology provider Nel ASA.

The 5MW alkaline water electrolyser will deliver up to 2,093kg of green hydrogen per day for the ground breaking H100 project in Levenmouth.

Customers who choose to opt-in to the project will have their homes supplied with hydrogen through a new distribution network in 2023, providing zero-carbon fuel for heating and cooking. In its initial phase, H100 Fife will supply around 300 homes.

The world first hydrogen to homes project based in Fife.

Nel is a dedicated hydrogen company which works with energy companies across the world. With roots dating back to 1927, it has a proud history of development and continuous improvement of hydrogen technologies.

One of the advantages of hydrogen over fossil fuels is it doesn’t produce carbon when it burns. H100 Fife is going one step further to decarbonise the process by using electricity from the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult’s nearby offshore wind turbine to generate the hydrogen for the H100 Fife project.

Angus McIntosh, SGN director of energy futures, said: “This is a milestone achievement towards delivering our H100 Fife project.

“Hydrogen can allow us to decarbonise homes with minimal change or disruption to how customers heat their homes.

“We believe this will be a crucial factor in delivering our net zero targets as quickly as possible.”

The new Nel electrolyser will be installed in Energy Park Fife, Methil, in 2022 and will be supplying hydrogen to homes in H100 Fife’s first phase in early 2023.

