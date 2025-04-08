Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final private home has been sold at a major housing development in Aberdour.

Cala Homes started work on Inchcolm Green in 2022, building 63 private homes and 21 social rent properties as part of a £4.8 million agreement with Fife Council.

And the company said it had seen more than £6 million invested back into the local area with local trades prioritised throughout the process. Firms such as Realm Construction of Lochgelly, Adamson Doors of Glenrothes and Kinross-based PKS Roofs and Walls all played key roles in the construction.

Derek Lawson, strategic land director with Cala Homes (East), said: “This investment represented more than just bricks and mortar – it was about supporting strong, sustainable communities.

Pictured: Dale Lamont (Inchcolm Green Senior Site Manager), Scott Adamson (Adamson Doors) and Thomas Morgan (Realm Construction) (Pic: Ian Georgeson)

“It marked our return to developing in Fife after many years away and so it was important that we establish links with local businesses, good causes and the local community.”

The company also backed a number of local community initiatives plus a community pledge which “goes above and beyond planning obligations and brings added value and meaningful benefits to the area throughout the lifecycle of the development.”

That saw more than £12,600 for local groups, environmental projects, and sports organisations, including a £5,727 contribution to fitting out a kitchen for Bayside Girls FC, improving facilities for young athletes, and a £1,000 donation to Aberdour Primary School’s playground redevelopment.

Cala’s Land to Life programme – an interactive schools’ initiative designed to spark interest in housebuilding and placemaking – was delivered at Aberdour Primary School. Pupils from three different year groups engaged with the initiative, gaining a hands-on understanding of how new residential developments are designed and developed.

A donation of £1,000 was also made to Aberdour Golf Club to allow it to create a community garden which can be used by locals - not just members - and encourage people to enjoy the great outdoors. Investment in environmental projects saw an extensive planting schemes to support local wildlife.

Cala staff also volunteered with the Scottish SPCA, delivering educational wildlife talks to young people across the area. In addition, the team took part in a clean-up at Silver Sands beach, reinforcing its commitment to preserving the natural beauty that surrounds the development.

Sponsorship of key events included Aberdour Festival and Central & West Fife Agricultural Show.

Further contributions included £121,048 for Aberdour Primary School, alongside £56,700 for Silver Sands Park play equipment, £38,304 towards local transport improvements, £45,000 for off-site footpaths.