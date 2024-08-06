Fire-damaged home in Kirkcaldy empty for almost 25 years set for transformation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kirkcaldy property business is bringing a fire-hit house which has sat empty for almost 25 years back to life.

The building in Church Street is little more than a shell, but will become a new three-bedroom home after a complete renovation by Clark Property Group which is run by twins Connor and Callum Clark. They grew up in the Lang Toun and now stay in Glenrothes.

They bought their first property aged just 19 a decade ago before turning their attention to graduating from university, and are now aiming to expand their portfolio.

Connor said: “We were apprentices and my brother was speaking to someone who said there was no point renting if you could save up enough for your own place so we did that.

Connor and Callum Clark have started work renovating the fire damaged property (Pics: Clark Property Group)

“Since graduating we are now part of Fife Council’s Empty Homes Partnership Scheme, and we are trying to grow our portfolio. We're young local developers doing our best to help with housing shortage in Scotland so we actively seek properties that are empty so that we can increase housing stock. We grew up in an environment where there were no carpets on floors - so we do understand.

“We take the properties and renovate them and then either sell them on the open market of keep them for rental.”

The fire-hit home will take around six to nine months to renovate - the duo are starting with an empty shell.

Added Connor: “We were successful in closing the deal for this property last month - it came through the Empty Homes Partnership Scheme - and you normally get the keys from the solicitor, but there was no door or windows! We had seen it before and knew what to expect, and the fire damage looks a lot worse than it is.

“We have a team of tradesmen and surveyors to get the work started and will also get involved. It will take six to nine months and we will probably keep it and put it on the rental market. It’s a two bedroom house which we will change into three bedrooms, and it is in a good location.”