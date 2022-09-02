News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

First alcohol-free distillery in Scotland opens its doors in Fife

The first alcohol-free distillery in Scotland has opened its doors in Fife.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 4:14 pm
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 4:14 pm

Feragaia has completed construction of its new distillery in Glenrothes.

It is expected to be one of the first dedicated alcohol-free distilleries in the UK

The facility will further support Feragaia’s rapid growth as it innovates to meet the opportunities in the rapidly growing low and no-alcohol market.

Feragaia was co-founded by Bill Garnock and has just opened an alcohol free distillery in Glenrothes

Most Popular

Feragaia was co-founded by Bill Garnock who has a family farm in East Neuk, just 15 miles from the distillery.

He said: “This is a bold step in our journey.

Read More

Read More
Briggs Marine wins contract to get staff to offshore wind farm in Forth

“The distillery will further strengthen transparency throughout the supply chain, creating an alcohol-free spirit that works in partnership with the wild forces of nature that inspire us.

"Authenticity guides every batch of Feragaia and this development reflects our passion and drive to be rooted in originality.”

Feragaia was previously distilled at a private distillery in the south of Scotland.

Due to the ongoing growth and development of the brand since launch in 2019, a dedicated unit was required to meet demand in both domestic and international markets.

Since its inception, distribution of Feragaia has grown to 450plus off and on trade outlets across the UK, including numerous Michelin Star restaurants, Harvey Nichols, Harrods, and Ocado.

It is internationally available in Canada, Australia, Denmark, and launched in the USA market this summer.

Mr Garnock added: “Fife has played a key role in the history of spirit innovation, and remains a leading player in the world of premium spirit production.

“To open our own distillery here, is an exciting next chapter for Feragaia, and for Fife.”

FifeScotlandGlenrothes