The scheme, which runs with Fife College, will see apprentices range from 16 - 27 years old, with a mixture of genders.

Held on Thursday 26, it gave the newest recruits a chance to tour the site as well as learn more about Harland & Wolff’s heritage and significance within national and international maritime sectors.

William Duff, general manager, said: “Harland & Wolff is a great place to start your career, especially as we begin to ramp up work on our latest contract for the fabrication and load-out of eight wind turbine generator (WTG) jacket foundations.

Apprentice induction day at Harland & Wolff in Methil (Pic: John Gilchrist)

“These jackets will service the EDF Renewables and ESB owned Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Farm project located in the outer Firth of Forth in Scotland. Committed to harnessing fresh talent and paving the way for the next generation of UK trades, there isn’t a better location and organisation for our apprentices to begin their professional journey.”

Harland & Wolff Apprenticeships are offered across three distinct functions, Trade, (welders, pipefitters, electricians, riggers, fabricators, etc) Technical, (engineers, naval architecture) and Business Support (sales, administration).

As part of the scheme, apprentices will have the chance to experience working across Harland & Wolff’s five key markets; cruise & ferries, defence, oil & gas, commercial and renewables, as well as across the full lifecycle of services it offers; technical services, building and fabrication, repair and maintenance, in service support, conversion, and decommissioning.

