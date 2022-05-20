Edinburgh-based developer Whiteburn is building 72 new two, three and four bedroom homes and 15 affordable homes in the grounds of the former Viewforth High School, on Loughborough Road.

The historic building was demolished after a devastating fire in August 2020 – one of several blazes at the site in recent years.

The developer said initial demand has been strong with all three properties in the first release sold to buyers who had pre-registered their interest.

An aerial shot of the Viewforth development site. (Pic: Whiteburn Projects)

They have starting prices of £240,000 for a three bedroom home, and £302,500 for a four bed.

Toria Jones, sales manager, said: ““We have already seen phenomenal interest during our pre-launch. We are very excited to have launched homes for sale, and buyers can now reserve their property off-plan.

“Viewforth offers contemporary and stylish living within an established residential area in Kirkcaldy. The development enjoys the most incredible views towards the Firth of Forth.”

Eve McCurrich, managing director, believes that Whiteburn’s emphasis on placemaking and regeneration will capitalise on its location, and “create uplifting new homes for people.”

She added: “Our key objective is to breathe new life into this part of Kirkcaldy and to create a great place for people to live.

Whiteburn Group has secured investment from the Housing Growth Partnership with an injection of £1.5million from its newly created £300m property fund for SME developers.